Taipei offers NT$200 package tickets with admission to 3 edutainment venues during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Have you made plans for the winter vacation yet? The best way to enjoy edutainment is to buy the Lunar New Year package ticket, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release earlier this month.

From January 25 (Thu.) until February 20 (Tue.), when you buy the package at either the Taipei Children's Amusement Park (TCAP) or the Taipei Astronomical Museum ticket booth, for just NT$200, you will have access to TCAP, Taipei Astronomical Museum, and National Taiwan Science Education Center, getting as much as 70% discount, the TRTC said. It is the most economical way to enjoy a great time with your kids during the holidays, the company added.

The package deal includes a one-day pass for the TACP, which also gives you unlimited rides on major park facilities, which is worth NT$340 if each ride is calculated once, the TRTC said.

At the Taipei Astronomical Museum, you can experience the IMAX and 3D Theaters (original ticket price NT$200), according to the company.

While the National Taiwan Science Education Center will be under renovation starting March 1, tickets for the exhibitions, children's theaters (excluding the earthquake theater) will still be available, the TRTC said.

For more details, please call the TRTC at 886-2-218-12345 or the Taipei Citizens' Hotline 1999 (or 886-2-27208889 if you are calling from outside of Taipei City). You can also visit the TRTC Chinese website or the TCAP Chinese website.