Flights canceled at Tokyo’s Haneda airport due to heavy snowstorm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Transportation delays persisted in Tokyo today as the city dug out from more than 20 centimeters of snow that had snarled traffic and trapped cars on bridges and in tunnels.

Thousands of travelers were stranded at Haneda and Narita airports due to flight delays and cancellations.

A rare snowstorm hit Tokyo on Monday (Jan. 22) and this prompted hordes of workaholic Japanese to heed official advice from the weather bureau to head home early.

According to Japan Today, this snowfall is the heaviest since February 2014. It began on Monday morning and tapered off early on Tuesday after dumping some 23 cm on a city that rarely has snow accumulate.

Until today, about 360 people were hurt in Tokyo, according to the authorities including the Fire and Disaster Management Agency in Japan. The greater Tokyo area will see lows of minus 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the Meteorological Agency said.

