Jury: Ex-Sheriff Clarke did not violate man's free speech

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury in a federal civil case has found that former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

Jurors deliberated nearly three hours before deciding Monday night that Clarke's posts were not enough to chill Daniel Black's future speech. Clarke resigned on Aug. 31 to join a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

Black says he shook his head at Clarke last January on a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee because Clarke was wearing Cowboys gear when they were playing the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. Black says the sheriff had his deputies detain and question him for 15 minutes after he got off the plane in Milwaukee.