BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Tuesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5).

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (6), United States, def. Aisam-Ul-Hag Qureshi, Pakistan and Marcin Matkowski (15), Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (5), Hungary, def. Yung-Jan Chan, Taiwan and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (6).

Shuai Peng, China and Su-Wei Hsieh (8), Taiwan, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Lucie Safarova (4), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Begu (10), Romania, def. Vania King, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-1.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Timofey Skatov (1), Russia, def. Stefan Storch, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Yanki Erel, Turkey, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-0.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain, def. Jaimee Floyd Angele, France, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

Ondrej Styler (14), Czech Republic, def. Alexander Crnokrak, Australia, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda (7), United States, def. Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Philip Henning, South Africa, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild (9), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

Hugo Gaston (5), France, def. Jaycer Lyeons, United States, 6-3, 7-6.

Alexey Zakharov (12), Russia, def. Nick Hardt, Dominican Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Xin Yu Wang (1), China, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand, def. Viktoriia Dema, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Dalayna Hewitt, United States, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Amber Marshall, Australia, def. Alina Charaeva, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Elysia Bolton (12), United States, def. Himari Sato, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

Clara Burel, France, def. Joanna Garland (6), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

Kamilla Rakhimova (16), Russia, def. Viktoria Morvayova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-2.

En Shuo Liang (2), Taiwan, def. Anri Nagata, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Second Round

Naoki Tajima, Japan and Alexey Zakharov (3), Russia, def. Alexander Crnokrak, Australia and Jayden Court, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Filip Cristian Jianu, Romania, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina and Tristan Boyer (5), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic and Tomas Machac (6), Czech Republic, def. Andrew Fenty, United States and William Woodall, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain and Timofey Skatov (4), Russia, def. Damien Wenger, Switzerland and Jaimee Floyd Angele, France, 6-4, 7-6.

Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Sebastian Korda (2), United States, def. Siddhant Banthia, India and Christian Didier Chin, Malaysia, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Second Round

Gabriella Da Silva Fick, Australia and Ivana Popovic, Australia, def. Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong and Valentina Ivanov, New Zealand, 7-6, 6-4.

Violet Apisah, Australia and Lulu Radovcic (7), Switzerland, def. Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Simona Waltert, Switzerland and Xiyu Wang (2), China, def. Rina Saigo, Japan and Alexa Noel, United States, 6-2, 6-3.