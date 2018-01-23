Bangladesh wins toss, to bat vs Zimbabwe in tri-series ODI

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss Tuesday and decided to bat first against Zimbabwe in the fifth match of the tri-nation series one-day tournament.

Bangladesh, which has already qualified for the final after two consecutive wins, made one change, bringing in left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam to replace pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe, which needs to win the match to keep its advantage over the third team in the tournament. Sri Lanka, named an unchanged side.

____

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Sunzamul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Chettihody Shamshuddin, India, and, Sharfuddoula, Bangladesh.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.