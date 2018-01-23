  1. Home
Senators strike a deal re-opening government after 69 hours

By ALAN FRAM, ANDREW TAYLOR and ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/23 13:27

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are expected to return to work now that Congress has agreed on temporary funding for the government and President Donald Trump has signed the bill into law.

Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations, relenting in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant "dreamers" and other contentious issues.

The end to the standoff began Monday when the Senate passed a stopgap funding measure 81-18, with senators from both parties voting against it. The House quickly approved, and Trump signed the measure Monday night.

Democrats gave in after wrangling a promise that the GOP-run Senate would debate an immigration proposal even if it doesn't have the backing of Republican leaders and the White House.