Eichel scores in OT to give Sabres rare win in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jack Eichel scored 1:30 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres their first win at Calgary in more than 14 years, 2-1 over the Flames on Monday night.

Eichel one-timed a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen for his 19th of the season, putting it past Mike Smith to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Scott Wilson also scored and Chad Johnson stopped 32 shots to help Buffalo snap a four-game road losing streak and get its first victory on the Flames' home ice since Oct. 18, 2003.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames, who are 7-0-2 in their last nine. Mike Smith finished with 31 saves.

Buffalo's 30th-ranked power play had two chances to win it inside the final five minutes of regulation and while they didn't convert, the tying goal came shortly after the second man advantage expired.

Mikael Backlund's holding the stick penalty with 33 seconds left continued into overtime where Calgary killed it off, but the Sabres kept possession, leading to Eichel's goal.

The Sabres struggling penalty kill had given up 10 goals on its previous 24 chances and the trend continued eight minutes into the first period as Calgary scored on its first power play of the night.

After drawing the penalty, Tkachuk scored the goal on a deflection. Stationed in front of the net, he opened up his stick and swatted Johnny Gaudreau's pass out of the air and past Johnson.

The lead lasted just 24 seconds though with the Sabres converting a turnover. Mark Jankowski's pass from his own corner glanced off the stick of Travis Hamonic and right to Scott Wilson skating through the slot. Wilson fired a wrist shot past Smith for his second of the season.

Johnson, making his first start against his former team, improve to 2-8-3 on the season.

Gaudreau was the most dangerous Flames player with five shots on net, but he couldn't solve his former teammate. Johnson stuck out the pad to stop him on a dangerous backhander on one rush. Gaudreau had a couple of wraparounds that almost led to goals but Johnson shut the door on both of them.

NOTES: Calgary made one lineup change, inserting Marek Hrivik on the fourth line in place of rookie Andrew Mangiapane. ... Buffalo RW Nicholas Baptiste made his first appearance since being recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday night.