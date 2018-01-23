AP PHOTOS: Dog shelter struggling since Mexico City quake

In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 photo, Jair plays with his dogs at their home and dog shelter in Mexico City. The shelter is run by Jair Benavides and
In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco and her husband Jair Benavides share their bed with their dogs at their home in Me
In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, Azucar the Chihuahua, Bimba, the Great Dane, and another pet sit on the family couch at their home and shelter
In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, photo, Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco pets her dogs at their home in Mexico City. When the quake struck on Sept. 19, 201
In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 photo, Jair Benavides and his Wife Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco caress their pet pig at their home and shelter in Mex
In this Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 photo, a dog peeks out the door of the shelter run by Jair Benavides and Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco in Mexico City. "
In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 photo, Jair Benavides has his Volkswagen van fueled at a gas station as he takes his dogs on a day trip, in Mexico Ci
In this Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2017 photo, Azucar the chihuahua takes her spot aboard the family Volkswagen van before a trip, in Mexico City. The whole
In this Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2017 photo, Ash the dog looks out a window from the family Volkswagen van before a trip, in Mexico City. Ash is one of doz
In this Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2017 photo, Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco and Jair Benavides sit with their dogs during a trip to Chapultepec forest in Mexi
In this Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2017 photo, Azucar the chihuahua makes herself felt as she sits on her care taker Jair Benavides's lap, during a trip to C
In this Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2017 photo, dogs of the Can-geles shelter run and play around the family Volkswagen van in Chapultepec forest in Mexico Ci
In this Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2017 photo, Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco nuzzles with her dog Ash during a trip to Chapultepec forest in Mexico City. Maria
In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 photo, Jair Benavides runs with his dogs during a trip to Chapultepec forest in Mexico City. Jair and his wife Mariam
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A unique shelter for dogs — and one pig — is struggling to get back on its feet after Mexico's devastating earthquake four months ago.
The tale of perseverance involves the "Can-geles" shelter in Mexico City. Its name is a combination of the Spanish slang for dog, "can," and "angeles" or angels.
The shelter is run by Jair Benavides and his wife, Mariam Gutierrez de Velasco. They go by their "dog family" nicknames of Jair Solcan and Mariam Luzcan, which respectively translate to "Sundog" and "Lightdog" in English.
They have about 20 dogs, and a pig, and regularly take in strays, whose numbers vary because they are quickly trained and put up for adoption.
When the Sept. 19 quake shook Mexico's capital it severely damaged the five-story building next to the couple's row house. They had to get out quickly, and are living in a crowded garage that a neighbor lent them. Authorities are demolishing the quake-damaged neighboring building and it may be three months of more before they get back into their home.
But they continue caring for their canine charges despite the challenges.
The whole pack is quite a sight to see when they go to nearby parks for walks in a patched-up old VW van. The couple also provides daycare and walks for neighbors' dogs.
Mariam estimates she has rescued and placed in adoption upward of 2,000 dogs over the last couple of decades.
"They are part of my life," she says. "They have taught me unconditional love."