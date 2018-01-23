  1. Home
Photo of the day: Taiwanese Ace Tennis Player Hsieh Su-wei on Australian Open Instagram 

It was a good game, Hsieh. 

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/23 13:12

Image from Australian Open Official Instagram

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Just yesterday, German tennis player Angelique Kerber beat Taiwanese ace player Hsieh Su-wei at the Australian Open. 

However, Australian Open's official Instagram posted a photo of Hsieh spreading her arms out with the caption titled," We will miss this smile. Thanks for the fun ride Su-wei Hsieh." It is very rare for the Australian Open to post photos of players who did not advance to the next round. This also shows that Hsieh's play has gained the attention of many tennis fanatics worldwide. 

Hsieh trended on Twitter after defeating 3rd seed Garbine Muguruza in the second round and 26th seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round and looked on course for a first Grand Slam quarter-final until Kerber improved late in the second set.
