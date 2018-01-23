  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/23 12:34
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 13 .723
Toronto 31 14 .689 2
Philadelphia 22 21 .512 10
New York 21 26 .447 13
Brooklyn 18 29 .383 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 20 .574
Washington 26 21 .553 1
Charlotte 19 26 .422 7
Atlanta 14 32 .304 12½
Orlando 14 32 .304 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 27 18 .600
Indiana 25 22 .532 3
Milwaukee 24 22 .522
Detroit 22 23 .489 5
Chicago 18 29 .383 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 12 .733
San Antonio 30 18 .625
New Orleans 25 21 .543
Memphis 17 29 .370 16½
Dallas 16 31 .340 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 18 .625
Oklahoma City 26 20 .565 3
Portland 25 22 .532
Denver 24 23 .511
Utah 19 28 .404 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 37 10 .787
L.A. Clippers 23 22 .511 13
L.A. Lakers 17 29 .370 19½
Phoenix 17 30 .362 20
Sacramento 13 33 .283 23½

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 103, Boston 95

L.A. Lakers 127, New York 107

Brooklyn 101, Detroit 100

Indiana 94, San Antonio 86

Monday's Games

Charlotte 112, Sacramento 107

Atlanta 104, Utah 90

Houston 99, Miami 90

Memphis 105, Philadelphia 101

Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 105

New Orleans 132, Chicago 128, 2OT

Dallas 98, Washington 75

Denver 104, Portland 101

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.