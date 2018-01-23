|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|13
|.723
|—
|Toronto
|31
|14
|.689
|2
|Philadelphia
|22
|21
|.512
|10
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|13
|Brooklyn
|18
|29
|.383
|16
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Washington
|26
|21
|.553
|1
|Charlotte
|19
|26
|.422
|7
|Atlanta
|14
|32
|.304
|12½
|Orlando
|14
|32
|.304
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Indiana
|25
|22
|.532
|3
|Milwaukee
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Detroit
|22
|23
|.489
|5
|Chicago
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|12
|.733
|—
|San Antonio
|30
|18
|.625
|4½
|New Orleans
|25
|21
|.543
|8½
|Memphis
|17
|29
|.370
|16½
|Dallas
|16
|31
|.340
|18
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City
|26
|20
|.565
|3
|Portland
|25
|21
|.543
|4
|Denver
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Utah
|19
|28
|.404
|10½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|37
|10
|.787
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|22
|.511
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|29
|.370
|19½
|Phoenix
|17
|30
|.362
|20
|Sacramento
|13
|33
|.283
|23½
___
|Sunday's Games
Orlando 103, Boston 95
L.A. Lakers 127, New York 107
Brooklyn 101, Detroit 100
Indiana 94, San Antonio 86
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 112, Sacramento 107
Atlanta 104, Utah 90
Houston 99, Miami 90
Memphis 105, Philadelphia 101
Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 105
New Orleans 132, Chicago 128, 2OT
Dallas 98, Washington 75
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.