|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|47
|32
|12
|3
|67
|166
|121
|Boston
|45
|27
|10
|8
|62
|150
|112
|Toronto
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|155
|143
|Detroit
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|123
|138
|Florida
|45
|19
|20
|6
|44
|129
|148
|Montreal
|47
|19
|22
|6
|44
|120
|148
|Ottawa
|45
|15
|21
|9
|39
|122
|160
|Buffalo
|46
|11
|26
|9
|31
|103
|162
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|146
|136
|New Jersey
|46
|24
|14
|8
|56
|142
|140
|Columbus
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|126
|130
|Philadelphia
|47
|23
|16
|8
|54
|137
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|24
|19
|5
|53
|144
|140
|Pittsburgh
|49
|25
|21
|3
|53
|142
|149
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|24
|20
|4
|52
|168
|176
|Carolina
|47
|21
|18
|8
|50
|130
|146
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|48
|28
|13
|7
|63
|156
|128
|Nashville
|45
|28
|11
|6
|62
|139
|119
|St. Louis
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|142
|129
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|148
|129
|Colorado
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|154
|132
|Minnesota
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|141
|134
|Chicago
|47
|22
|19
|6
|50
|139
|132
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|46
|31
|11
|4
|66
|157
|123
|San Jose
|46
|26
|14
|6
|58
|134
|122
|Calgary
|46
|25
|16
|5
|55
|132
|127
|Los Angeles
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|135
|114
|Anaheim
|48
|22
|17
|9
|53
|131
|135
|Edmonton
|47
|21
|23
|3
|45
|131
|149
|Vancouver
|47
|18
|23
|6
|42
|121
|153
|Arizona
|48
|11
|28
|9
|31
|114
|168
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, OT
Vegas 5, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 1, Vancouver 0
San Jose 6, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
|Monday's Games
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0
Colorado 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 2, Chicago 0
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.