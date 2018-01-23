All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 46 31 12 3 65 164 121 Boston 45 27 10 8 62 150 112 Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 Toronto 49 26 18 5 57 155 143 New Jersey 46 24 14 8 56 142 140 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 Philadelphia 47 23 16 8 54 137 134 N.Y. Rangers 48 24 19 5 53 144 140 Pittsburgh 49 25 21 3 53 142 149 N.Y. Islanders 48 24 20 4 52 168 176 Carolina 47 21 18 8 50 130 146 Detroit 46 19 20 7 45 123 138 Florida 45 19 20 6 44 129 148 Montreal 47 19 22 6 44 120 148 Ottawa 45 15 21 9 39 122 160 Buffalo 46 11 26 9 31 103 162 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 31 11 4 66 157 123 Winnipeg 48 28 13 7 63 156 128 Nashville 45 28 11 6 62 139 119 St. Louis 49 28 18 3 59 142 129 San Jose 46 26 14 6 58 134 122 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 148 129 Colorado 46 27 16 3 57 154 132 Minnesota 48 26 17 5 57 141 134 Calgary 46 25 16 5 55 132 127 Los Angeles 47 25 17 5 55 135 114 Anaheim 48 22 17 9 53 131 135 Chicago 46 22 18 6 50 139 130 Edmonton 47 21 23 3 45 131 149 Vancouver 47 18 23 6 42 121 153 Arizona 48 11 28 9 31 114 168

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, OT

Vegas 5, Carolina 1

Winnipeg 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 6, Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.