|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|13
|.723
|—
|Toronto
|31
|14
|.689
|2
|Philadelphia
|22
|21
|.512
|10
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|13
|Brooklyn
|18
|29
|.383
|16
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Washington
|26
|21
|.553
|1
|Charlotte
|19
|26
|.422
|7
|Atlanta
|14
|32
|.304
|12½
|Orlando
|14
|32
|.304
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Indiana
|25
|22
|.532
|3
|Milwaukee
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Detroit
|22
|23
|.489
|5
|Chicago
|18
|28
|.391
|9½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|12
|.733
|—
|San Antonio
|30
|18
|.625
|4½
|New Orleans
|24
|21
|.533
|9
|Memphis
|17
|29
|.370
|16½
|Dallas
|16
|31
|.340
|18
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City
|26
|20
|.565
|3
|Portland
|25
|21
|.543
|4
|Denver
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Utah
|19
|28
|.404
|10½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|37
|10
|.787
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|22
|.511
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|17
|29
|.370
|19½
|Phoenix
|17
|30
|.362
|20
|Sacramento
|13
|33
|.283
|23½
___
|Sunday's Games
Orlando 103, Boston 95
L.A. Lakers 127, New York 107
Brooklyn 101, Detroit 100
Indiana 94, San Antonio 86
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 112, Sacramento 107
Atlanta 104, Utah 90
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston 99, Miami 90
Memphis 105, Philadelphia 101
Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 105
Dallas 98, Washington 75
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.