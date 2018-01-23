Mercury could dip to 10 degrees in northern Taiwan as cold front arrives next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a brief respite, a cold air mass will bring frigid temperatures back to Taiwan by late Sunday, according to Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

Wu pointed out that the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model simulation shows that Taiwan will be affected by a northeast monsoon from today (Jan. 23) until Thursday, which will bring local showers to the eastern half of Taiwan. Starting tomorrow, Taoyuan and areas north will also experience scattered showers.

Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan will become cooler, while temperatures will be more moderate in central and southern Taiwan. All areas in Taiwan will experience large fluctuations in temperatures between night and day for the next few days.

On Thursday, daytime temperatures will rise slightly, but by Friday and Saturday, another northeast monsoon will move south again. Once the monsoon arrives, flat areas in northern Taiwan will dip to 14 to 15 degrees Celsius, with urban areas hovering around 16 degrees.

From Saturday through Sunday, the northeastern monsoon will begin to weaken.

On Sunday evening, a new cold front carrying cold air will move south, causing temperatures to drop, with next Tuesday through Thursday to see the coldest temperatures. Based on the seven to 10 days simulation, Taipei will see lows during that period of 10 degrees to 12 degrees, while coastal areas could dip below 10 degrees.

Wu said that the intensity of the cold air, as well as the duration of its impact, will be adjusted in the future and must be observed continuously.