Taiwan International Hot Air Balloon Festival listed among top 12 in world 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual Taiwan International Balloon Festival which takes place in Taitung County, has been listed among the top 12 Amazing Hot Air Balloon Festivals around the world by the Travel Channel.

According to Travel Channel, the highlights of the Taitung International Balloon Festival are the unprecedented number of uniquely-shaped balloons featured during six night glow concerts. Visitors can enjoy different balloon themes over the course of six nights.

The list also included the world's premier ballooning event, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the Saga International Balloon Fiesta, which is the Asia's biggest hot air balloon activity.

The director of Taitung County's Tourism Department, Chiang Hui-ching (江慧卿) said the after seven years of constant efforts, Taitung's balloon festival has always kept pace with international standards, bringing different aspects and themes to the activity every year and also combines local culture into the event, reported CNA.

The upcoming Taiwan International Balloon Festival, which will be held from June 30 to Aug. 6 in Luye Township of Taitung County, is expected to attract travelers from all over the world to enjoy the innovative and colorful balloons floating on the sky of Taitung's beautiful scenery.