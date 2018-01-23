Flying high: Caldwell, Bohonnon make it back to Olympics

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Aerials skier Ashley Caldwell has been named to her third U.S. Olympic team, where she'll be joined by Olympic veteran Mac Bohonnon and world champion Jon Lillis.

The U.S. freestyle team rounded out its roster Monday night. Already qualified for the 14-person team were Jaelin Kauf (moguls) and Kiley McKinnon (aerials).

Brad Wilson (moguls) also made his second Olympic team.

The 24-year-old Caldwell was discovered in the freestyle team's developmental program more than a decade ago. She made her first Olympics at 16. One of the few women to regularly try triple flips , last year she became the first to successfully land a quadruple-twisting triple in competition.

Bohonnon, heading to his second Olympics, has been practicing the "Hurricane," a four-twist triple flip last performed successfully by the late Jeret "Speedy" Peterson, who won silver with the trick in 2010.