|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|46
|31
|12
|3
|65
|164
|121
|17-5-1
|14-7-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|45
|27
|10
|8
|62
|150
|112
|15-5-4
|12-5-4
|9-1-2
|Washington
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|146
|136
|18-7-1
|10-8-4
|8-4-3
|Toronto
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|153
|139
|13-7-2
|13-10-3
|6-4-1
|New Jersey
|46
|24
|14
|8
|56
|142
|140
|13-7-3
|11-7-5
|5-6-1
|Columbus
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|126
|130
|16-8-0
|10-10-3
|8-5-2
|Philadelphia
|47
|23
|16
|8
|54
|137
|134
|13-8-4
|10-8-4
|5-2-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|24
|19
|5
|53
|144
|140
|17-8-3
|7-11-2
|7-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|49
|25
|21
|3
|53
|142
|149
|15-7-1
|10-14-2
|9-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|24
|20
|4
|52
|168
|176
|13-7-3
|11-13-1
|7-7-1
|Carolina
|47
|21
|18
|8
|50
|130
|146
|10-7-4
|11-11-4
|6-4-3
|Detroit
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|123
|138
|10-9-6
|9-11-1
|6-9-2
|Florida
|45
|19
|20
|6
|44
|129
|148
|11-7-3
|8-13-3
|6-4-1
|Montreal
|47
|19
|22
|6
|44
|120
|148
|11-9-5
|8-13-1
|9-6-2
|Ottawa
|44
|15
|20
|9
|39
|121
|157
|9-10-5
|6-10-4
|5-7-3
|Buffalo
|46
|11
|26
|9
|31
|103
|162
|6-12-3
|5-14-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|46
|31
|11
|4
|66
|157
|123
|18-2-2
|13-9-2
|11-1-1
|Winnipeg
|48
|28
|13
|7
|63
|156
|128
|17-3-1
|11-10-6
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|45
|28
|11
|6
|62
|139
|119
|16-4-2
|12-7-4
|10-3-2
|St. Louis
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|142
|129
|15-10-0
|13-8-3
|6-4-1
|San Jose
|46
|26
|14
|6
|58
|134
|122
|14-6-2
|12-8-4
|12-2-3
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|148
|129
|16-6-1
|11-11-3
|7-10-0
|Colorado
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|150
|130
|18-7-1
|8-9-2
|7-5-1
|Calgary
|46
|25
|16
|5
|55
|132
|127
|12-11-1
|13-5-4
|8-5-1
|Los Angeles
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|135
|114
|12-9-3
|13-8-2
|5-8-3
|Minnesota
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|138
|133
|16-4-4
|9-13-1
|8-8-0
|Anaheim
|48
|22
|17
|9
|53
|131
|135
|12-9-3
|10-8-6
|8-5-5
|Chicago
|46
|22
|18
|6
|50
|139
|130
|12-9-2
|10-9-4
|5-7-2
|Edmonton
|47
|21
|23
|3
|45
|131
|149
|10-12-1
|11-11-2
|9-2-0
|Vancouver
|47
|18
|23
|6
|42
|121
|153
|7-12-3
|11-11-3
|4-9-1
|Arizona
|48
|11
|28
|9
|31
|114
|168
|5-14-3
|6-14-6
|1-7-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, OT
Vegas 5, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 1, Vancouver 0
San Jose 6, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
|Monday's Games
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.