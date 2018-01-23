All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 46 31 12 3 65 164 121 17-5-1 14-7-2 9-3-1 Boston 45 27 10 8 62 150 112 15-5-4 12-5-4 9-1-2 Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 18-7-1 10-8-4 8-4-3 Toronto 49 26 18 5 57 155 143 13-8-2 13-10-3 6-4-1 New Jersey 46 24 14 8 56 142 140 13-7-3 11-7-5 5-6-1 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 16-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 Philadelphia 47 23 16 8 54 137 134 13-8-4 10-8-4 5-2-4 N.Y. Rangers 48 24 19 5 53 144 140 17-8-3 7-11-2 7-6-3 Pittsburgh 49 25 21 3 53 142 149 15-7-1 10-14-2 9-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 48 24 20 4 52 168 176 13-7-3 11-13-1 7-7-1 Carolina 47 21 18 8 50 130 146 10-7-4 11-11-4 6-4-3 Detroit 46 19 20 7 45 123 138 10-9-6 9-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 45 19 20 6 44 129 148 11-7-3 8-13-3 6-4-1 Montreal 47 19 22 6 44 120 148 11-9-5 8-13-1 9-6-2 Ottawa 44 15 20 9 39 121 157 9-10-5 6-10-4 5-7-3 Buffalo 46 11 26 9 31 103 162 6-12-3 5-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 46 31 11 4 66 157 123 18-2-2 13-9-2 11-1-1 Winnipeg 48 28 13 7 63 156 128 17-3-1 11-10-6 7-5-2 Nashville 45 28 11 6 62 139 119 16-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 49 28 18 3 59 142 129 15-10-0 13-8-3 6-4-1 San Jose 46 26 14 6 58 134 122 14-6-2 12-8-4 12-2-3 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 148 129 16-6-1 11-11-3 7-10-0 Colorado 46 27 16 3 57 154 132 18-7-1 9-9-2 7-5-1 Calgary 46 25 16 5 55 132 127 12-11-1 13-5-4 8-5-1 Minnesota 47 25 17 5 55 138 133 16-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Los Angeles 47 25 17 5 55 135 114 12-9-3 13-8-2 5-8-3 Anaheim 48 22 17 9 53 131 135 12-9-3 10-8-6 8-5-5 Chicago 46 22 18 6 50 139 130 12-9-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 47 21 23 3 45 131 149 10-12-1 11-11-2 9-2-0 Vancouver 47 18 23 6 42 121 153 7-12-3 11-11-3 4-9-1 Arizona 48 11 28 9 31 114 168 5-14-3 6-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, OT

Vegas 5, Carolina 1

Winnipeg 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 6, Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.