S. Korean advance team goes to North for pre-Olympic events

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A team of South Korean officials has travelled to North Korea to check logistics for joint events ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

The two Koreas plan to hold joint cultural events at the North's Diamond Mountain and have their non-Olympic skiers practice together at the North's Masik ski resort before the Pyeongchang Games.

Those are parts of a flurry of reconciliation efforts the Koreas are pressing ahead with following months of heightened nuclear tensions.

The South Korean advance team is to visit North Korea from Tuesday to Thursday.

Its trip came a day after the head of the North's popular girl band wrapped up her two-day visit to check potential venues for North Korean artistic performances during the Olympics.