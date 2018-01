BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Tuesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (6), United States, def. Aisam-Ul-Hag Qureshi, Pakistan and Marcin Matkowski (15), Poland, 6-1, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-1.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Timofey Skatov (1), Russia, def. Stefan Storch, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Yanki Erel, Turkey, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-0.

Aidan Mchugh, Britain, def. Jaimee Floyd Angele, France, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

Ondrej Styler (14), Czech Republic, def. Alexander Crnokrak, Australia, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda (7), United States, def. Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Philip Henning, South Africa, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild (9), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexey Zakharov (12), Russia, def. Nick Hardt, Dominican Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Dalayna Hewitt, United States, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.