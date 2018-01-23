Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 23 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: President Tsai says possibility of China attacking Taiwan cannot be ruled out



@China Times: President Tsai calls ideal of raising minimum wage to NT$30,000 by 2024 'mere mathematics'



@Liberty Times: KMT has only 147 real estate assets left



@Apple Daily: Taiwan wins its first Hearthstone World Championship



@Economic Daily News: Taiwan dollar volatile as central bank fights hot money



@Commercial Times: Central bank acts to slow Taiwan dollar appreciation

