300,000 fans crash ticket system for Celine Dion concerts in Taipei, more shows possible

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over 300,000 fans crashed the online ticketing system after seats went up for grabs yesterday (Jan. 22) for international pop sensation Celine Dion's first-ever concerts to be held in Taipei in July of this year.

After tickets went on sale at noon yesterday through the Kham ticketing system (寬宏售票系統) at 8 different price levels ranging from NT$800 to NT$13,800, over 300,000 fans desperately clambered to buy up the 20,000 seats available for her two shows in July, causing the system to crawl to a standstill for 30 minutes, reported China Times.

In response to demands from fans to add more concerts, promoters said they will try their best to try and schedule additional shows.

Currently, Dion is scheduled to perform two concerts, titled "Céline Dion Live 2018 in Taipei," on July 11 and July 13 at the Taipei Arena.

These concerts will mark the 49-year-old French Canadian diva's first trip to Taiwan, and she is planning on staying for seven days to enjoy the culture of Taiwan. Dion was previously scheduled to perform in Taipei in 2014, however, she had to cancel it at the time to care for her husband who was suffering from cancer, which he later succumbed to two years later.

While in Asia, Dion will perform in Japan, Macao, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

In addition to the Kham ticketing system, tickets for Dion's performances can also be purchased at Hi-Life and OK Mart convenience stores in Taiwan.