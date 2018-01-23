Philippine volcano spews fountains of lava, big ash plumes

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Daraga township, Legazpi city, Albay
Residents, wearing masks, go on their daily business as Mayon volcano's eruption plunge some townships in darkness Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 in Legazpi ci
A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines' most active volcano has spewed fountains of lava and massive ash plumes overnight after authorities warned a violent eruption may be imminent.
The lava fountains reached up to 700 meters (2,300 feet) above Mount Mayon's crater and ash plumes rose up to 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from Monday night to before daybreak Tuesday.
An explosive eruption Monday was the most powerful since the volcano started acting up more than a week ago.
Disaster officials in Albay province, where Mayon lies, say more than 30,000 people are staying in evacuation centers.
Officials raised Mayon's alert level to four on a scale of five, meaning a violent eruption is possible within hours or days. The danger zone expanded to 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater, affecting thousands more residents.