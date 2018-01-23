Ruth Bader Ginsburg describes facing sexual harassment

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has experienced sexual harassment.

The 84-year-old told a crowd at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday that women her age are familiar with sexual harassment but didn't have a name for it.

When Ginsburg was a student at Cornell University in the 1950s, she says a professor gave her a practice test that was identical to the real test.

Realizing what the professor wanted in return, Ginsburg says she confronted him and "that was the end of it."

Asked about the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, Ginsburg says, "It's about time."

Ginsburg told NPR reporter Nina Totenberg after the premiere of a documentary about the justice's life that with women still coming forward, she's less worried about a backlash against the movement.

___

This story has been corrected to show Ginsburg's name was misspelled in the last paragraph.