Wild ride: 'Jumanji' holds on to top spot at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" notched its third straight weekend on top of the box office, besting a pair of new releases — "12 Strong" and "Den of Thieves" — both of which still managed to slightly outperform expectations.

Sony's "Jumanji" took in $19.5 million in ticket sales in its fifth weekend of releases, according to final box-office figures Monday. The reboot, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, has shown surprisingly strong legs after spending its first two weeks of release in second behind "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Its cumulative total through Sunday is $316.5 million.

Warner Bros.' "12 Strong," about U.S. special forces sent to Afghanistan in the weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, followed with $15.8 million in its debut. STX Entertainment's crime thriller "Den of Thieves" debuted in third with $15.2 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Monday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle," Sony, $19,505,170, 3,704 locations, $5,266 average, $316,450,318, 5 weeks.

2. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $15,815,025, 3,002 locations, $5,268 average, $15,815,025, 1 week.

3. "Den Of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $15,206,108, 2,432 locations, $6,253 average, $15,206,108, 1 week.

4. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $11,716,960, 2,851 locations, $4,110 average, $44,758,362, 5 weeks.

5. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $10,644,824, 2,823 locations, $3,771 average, $113,125,431, 5 weeks.

6. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $8,009,129, 3,702 locations, $2,163 average, $24,810,362, 2 weeks.

7. "The Commuter," Lionsgate, $6,603,842, 2,892 locations, $2,283 average, $25,627,371, 2 weeks.

8. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $6,555,435, 2,456 locations, $2,669 average, $604,273,911, 6 weeks.

9. "Insidious: The Last Key," Universal, $5,874,055, 2,546 locations, $2,307 average, $58,658,320, 3 weeks.

10. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $4,245,490, 1,114 locations, $3,811 average, $4,245,490, 1 week.

11. "Proud Mary," Sony, $3,568,996, 2,125 locations, $1,680 average, $16,850,600, 2 weeks.

12. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $3,246,720, 896 locations, $3,624 average, $6,059,449, 4 weeks.

13. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $3,022,185, 1,772 locations, $1,706 average, $100,535,230, 5 weeks.

14. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $2,859,938, 799 locations, $3,579 average, $14,508,658, 7 weeks.

15. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $2,729,810, 1,341 locations, $2,036 average, $40,792,987, 9 weeks.

16. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $2,186,311, 853 locations, $2,563 average, $30,195,358, 8 weeks.

17. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $1,917,162, 954 locations, $2,010 average, $31,994,519, 11 weeks.

18. "Coco," Disney, $1,910,672, 878 locations, $2,176 average, $200,726,972, 9 weeks.

19. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $1,686,160, 1,212 locations, $1,391 average, $79,172,376, 6 Weeks.

20. "Molly's Game," STX Entertainment, $1,622,177, 1,091 locations, $1,487 average, $24,280,686, 4 weeks.