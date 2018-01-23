WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal plays Marin Cilic among four quarterfinals. By John Pye. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Play begins at 0200 GMT.

— With:

— TEN--AUSTRAIAN OPEN-THE LATEST — Updates throughout the day.

SOC--SWANSEA-LIVERPOOL

SWANSEA, Wales — A week after inflicting Manchester City's first loss in the English Premier League, Liverpool loses at last-place Swansea 1-0 and end its 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions. SENT: 340 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Juventus beats Genoa 1-0 to trail Napoli by 1 point. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Malaga ends losing streak with 1-1 draw at Eibar. SENT: 70 words.

SOC--SANCHEZ-MKHITARYAN

MANCHESTER, England — Alexis Sanchez joins Manchester United in a rare swap deal among two of England's top teams that sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 810 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--MAN UNITED-SANCHEZ — Street footballer Sanchez to provide spark at Man U. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo by 0500 GMT.

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

LANSING, Michigan — The judge overseeing the sentencing of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar says more than 120 girls and women who had given statements so far at the five-day hearing are "sister survivor warriors." By David Eggert and Mike Householder. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

— With:

— GYM--USA GYMNASTICS-RESIGNATIONS — 3 top board members resign. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 340 words, photo.

— GYM--KAROLYI RANCH-INVESTIGATION — Karolyi Ranch, USA Gymnastics training site, under scrutiny. SENT: 130 words.

OLY--CAS-RUSSIAN DOPING

GENEVA — The Court of Arbitration of Sport opens a full week of appeal hearings for 39 Russian athletes disqualified from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for taking part in a state-backed doping program. Verdicts are not expected to be delivered before Jan. 30 or 31, after the deadline for Olympic entries. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA-VIDEO REVIEW

LONDON — Video replays will be used at the World Cup for the first time and talks are underway with potential sponsor branding to appear when the technology is used. By Rob Harris. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BKN--CAVALIERS-BETTER LEBRON

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — LeBron James knows the Cavaliers have a proven vaccine that could cure them of this midseason malaise: A larger dose of him. By Tom Withers. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKN--BUCKS-KIDD FIRED

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd amid a midseason slide that has left the NBA playoff hopeful in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. By Genaro Armas. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BKN--HEAT-ROCKETS

HOUSTON — James Harden and the Rockets play the Miami Heat in a game between division leaders. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts shortly.

OLY--FIG-FERNANDEZ'S TIME

VALDEMORO, Spain — Javier Fernandez has a chance to give Spain its first Olympic medal in figure skating. The two-time world champion is among the favorites for gold in South Korea and has ascended to Spain's sports elite in a country where figure skating has little tradition. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

Other Stories:

— OLY--BOB-OLYMPIC ALLOCATIONS — Bobsled, skeleton officials finalize Olympic sled numbers. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— OLY--SKI-MATT'S MISSION — Austrian ski family eyes another Olympic slalom medal. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— OLY--SKI-US-BABIES ON TOUR — With 4 babies on tour, the US Ski Team resembles a nursery. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— OLY--SKI-VONN'S EXPECTATIONS — Vonn alters schedule to add last-minute testing for Olympics. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 690 words, photos.

