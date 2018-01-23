Californians who fled mudslides may start going home Jan. 31

U.S. Highway 101 south bound entrance in Montecito, Calif., has been closed for almost two weeks after heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides
This combination of photos shows debris and mud covering the entrance of the Montecito Inn, top, after heavy rain brought flash flooding in Montecito,
This combination of photos shows U.S. Highway 101, top, in the aftermath of a mudslide in Montecito, Calif., on Jan. 13, 2018, and cars driving on the
This combination of photos shows debris and mud covering the street in front of local area shops, top, after heavy rain brought flash flooding in Mont
This combination of photos shows a bulldozer moving debris, top, as a vehicle sits stranded in flooded water on U.S. Highway 101 after heavy rain brou
This combination of photos shows a mud-covered sign, top, near the closed U.S. Highway 101 after heavy rain brought flash flooding in Montecito, Calif
FILE--This Jan. 10, 2018, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows damage from mud, boulders, and debris that destroyed h
A vehicle sits near the cleared entrance to the Montecito Inn after heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides in Montecito, Calif., Monday, Jan.
A view of a cleaned up downtown Montecito were heavy rain brought flash flooding and mudslides that covered the highway in Montecito, Calif. Monday, J
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they hope to start allowing residents to return by month's end to Southern California neighborhoods devastated by mudslides — if they can get most utilities restored by then.
Officials said Sunday that it will be a gradual process getting residents back into homes in Montecito, where at least 21 people were killed during flash floods Jan. 9. A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.
The coastal town's narrow streets are clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.
Robert Lewin, director of Santa Barbara County's office of emergency management, said it may be into February before natural gas service is restored.
A major highway reopened Sunday after a nearly two-week closure caused by the mudslides.