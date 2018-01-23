  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/01/23 06:39
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Brighton 0, Chelsea 4

Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 1, West Brom 1

West Ham 1, Bournemouth 1

Leicester 2, Watford 0

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0

Burnley 0, Man United 1

Man City 3, Newcastle 1

Sunday's Match

Southampton 1, Tottenham 1

Monday's Match

Swansea 1, Liverpool 0

England Championship
Friday's Match

Derby 0, Bristol City 0

Saturday's Matches

Sunderland 1, Hull 0

Norwich 1, Sheffield United 2

Bolton 1, Ipswich 1

Leeds 3, Millwall 4

Wolverhampton 0, Nottingham Forest 2

QPR 0, Middlesbrough 3

Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0

Preston 1, Birmingham 1

Aston Villa 3, Barnsley 1

Reading 0, Brentford 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Cardiff 0

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 1, Wigan 3

AFC Wimbledon 2, Blackpool 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Bradford 1

Shrewsbury 2, Doncaster 2

Rochdale vs. Southend

Scunthorpe 1, Gillingham 3

Fleetwood Town 1, Blackburn 2

Oxford United 1, Bury 2

Peterborough 3, Oldham 0

Northampton 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Charlton 3, Walsall 1

Rotherham 1, Portsmouth 0

England League Two
Friday's Match

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday's Matches

Notts County 1, Exeter 2

Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 2

Barnet 1, Lincoln City 1

Forest Green Rovers 5, Cambridge United 2

Coventry 3, Swindon 1

Yeovil 1, Chesterfield 2

Crewe 2, Wycombe 3

Colchester 1, Grimsby Town 1

Luton Town 1, Morecambe 0

Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 2

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 0

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

West Ham 1, Shrewsbury 0

Mansfield Town 1, Cardiff 4

Leicester 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Carlisle 0

Reading 3, Stevenage 0

Wednesday's Matches

Wigan 3, Bournemouth 0

Swansea 2, Wolverhampton 1

Chelsea 6, Norwich 4