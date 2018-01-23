Inter Milan signs Rafinha on loan to end of season

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has completed the signing of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.

Inter says on Monday it has the option of signing the Brazil international permanently for 35 million euros ($43 million) plus 3 million euros ($3.7 million) in bonuses but that "must be taken up before the end of the current season."

Rafinha, who was born in Sao Paulo, has been at Barcelona since joining its youth team in 2006 — although he spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Celta Vigo.

Rafinha was out for nine months after undergoing surgery on his right knee in April and he made his first appearance of the season last week as a late substitute in Barcelona's Copa del Rey defeat at Espanyol.

He says: "It's an important stage in my life and I had a lot of desire to approach this new phase in my career."

Inter has slipped to fourth in Serie A, 11 points behind leader Napoli.

It could slip out of the Champions League places if Roma wins its match in hand on Wednesday.

Rafinha adds: "I hope to play in as many matches as possible and help the team to reach our objective which is Champions League qualification."