  1. Home
  2. World

Juventus beats Genoa 1-0 to trail Napoli by 1 point

By  Associated Press
2018/01/23 05:47

Juventus' Douglas Costa, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Ju

Juventus' Douglas Costa, partially hidden, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Ju

Juventus' Douglas Costa, center, embraces teammate Gonzalo Higuaín, second from right, as he celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Italian Se

Juventus' Douglas Costa, right, and Genoa's Andrea Bertolacci vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at

Juventus' Sami Khedira, second from left, heads the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Allianz stadium in

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus closed the gap on Serie A leader Napoli back to just one point as the six-time defending champion eased past Genoa 1-0 on Monday.

Douglas Costa scored in the 16th minute, the first conceded by Genoa in five league matches. Juventus was never really troubled, as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny — standing in for the still-injured Gianluigi Buffon — was little more than a spectator.

The battle for the Serie A title is shaping into a two-horse race. Juventus moved 10 points clear of third-placed Lazio, although the capital side has a match in hand.

Juventus needed to win after Napoli beat Atalanta 1-0 on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side started brightly and had an early chance to take the lead but Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin did well to keep out a free kick from specialist Miralem Panic.

However, it did not take much longer to strike. Douglas Costa passed out left to Mario Mandzukic, who played a delightful return ball for the Brazil midfielder to slot into the bottom left corner.