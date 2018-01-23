How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Hefty gains for energy and technology companies helped U.S. stocks set more records Monday. Drugmakers announced two major deals worth about $20 billion and smaller-company stocks climbed after the Senate reached a short-term deal to end the government shutdown.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 22.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,832.97.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 142.88 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,214.60.

The Nasdaq composite soared 71.65 points, or 1 percent, to 7,408.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 7.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,605.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.36 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,495.38 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 504.75 points, or 7.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 69.65 points, or 4.5 percent.