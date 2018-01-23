Officials seize horses, pigeons, turtles from Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hundreds of animals including horses, chickens, pigeons and turtles have been seized from a Las Vegas home after officials found the animals living in what were described as deplorable conditions.

Animal control officers on Sunday went to the home after neighbors said a horse was loose, Lt. Grant Rogers said. They put it in a trailer and found the rest of the animals at the owner's home, Rogers said.

Authorities removed 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs. A criminal investigation was underway but no suspects were identified and Las Vegas police on Monday declined to provide more information about the case.

Conditions at the home included filthy animal stalls and horses with unkempt hooves, said Nevada Voters for Animals member Gina Greisen, who went to the scene.

"It's just sad, it's really sad to see," she said.

Las Vegas police in 2016 seized more than 500 hens and roosters when they broke up what they called an illegal rooster-fighting ring. Two men were arrested.

City police in December rescued 164 Pomeranian dogs crammed into a rental truck. They were dirty, matted and covered in their own feces, authorities said.