Ortiz has 1-shot lead in Latin America Amateur

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico saved par to end a tumultuous round of 1-under 70 on Monday, giving him a one-shot lead and a chance at redemption in the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Ortiz lost in a playoff a year ago in Panama City and says he has been thinking about it all year. The winner receives an exemption to the Masters.

Ortiz was at 4-under 209 and still has hard work ahead of him at Prince of Wales Country Club. He led by one over defending champion Toto Gana of Chile (72) and Joaquin Niemann of Chile (72), the No. 1 amateur in the world.

Also one shot behind was 36-hole leader Jaime Lopez Rivarola of Argentina, who shot 73.

The winner also is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.