New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|125.00
|Up
|1.30
|Mar
|121.65
|123.35
|121.55
|122.55
|Up
|1.30
|May
|123.95
|125.70
|123.95
|125.00
|Up
|1.30
|Jul
|126.55
|128.00
|126.40
|127.35
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|128.90
|130.40
|128.75
|129.70
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|132.35
|133.75
|132.30
|133.15
|Up
|1.30
|Mar
|136.55
|137.00
|136.20
|136.45
|Up
|1.35
|May
|138.50
|138.70
|138.25
|138.40
|Up
|1.30
|Jul
|140.50
|140.50
|140.15
|140.15
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|142.00
|142.20
|141.90
|141.90
|Up
|1.25
|Dec
|144.75
|144.95
|144.60
|144.70
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|147.40
|Up
|1.20
|May
|149.15
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|150.80
|Up
|1.20
|Sep
|152.50
|Up
|1.20
|Dec
|154.35
|Up
|1.20