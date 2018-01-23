Trial begins for man accused of killing Maine teen in 1980

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A prosecutor says the man accused of killing a Maine teenager in 1980 knew details and confessed to the crime, but acknowledged there's a lack of physical evidence.

Testimony got underway Monday in the trial of Philip Scott Fournier, who's charged in the brutal killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain, of East Millinocket. She disappeared while jogging and her body was found two days later. She was wearing only socks and running shoes.

The defense said there are holes in the state's case. But Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said there's "no mystery" despite the lack of forensic evidence.

Police say Fournier stole and wrecked a fuel truck on the night the teenager went missing. He suffered a head injury that his attorney contends affected his memory.