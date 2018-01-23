Belgium reduces terror threat to level unseen since 2015

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is reducing its terror threat level from the second-highest mark for the first time in over two years.

The country has lived under a threat level of at least three on a four-step scale since November 2015, when Islamic State extremists carried out multiple attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

A level three means a domestic terror attack is "possible and likely."

The Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis lowered the security rating on Monday to level two, indicating there was "little likelihood" of an attack.

The threat level briefly hit four in March 2016, when 32 people were killed at Brussels' international airport and in the subway system.

Level three called for a beefed-up police presence, reinforced by armed soldiers, in major cities and around potential targets such as tourist attractions.