  1. Home
  2. World

Palestinian Christians slam Pence's pro-Israel faith

By KARIN LAUB , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/23 01:18

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, a Palestinian defaces a painting on the separation barrier of U.S. President Donald Trump, with a warning that

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis and then Lutheran World Federation President Palestinian Bishop Munib Younan arrive for an ecume

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian Christians say U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's brand of evangelical Christianity, with its fervent embrace of modern-day Israel as fulfilment of biblical prophecy, lacks their faith's compassion and justice, including for those who have endured half a century of Israeli occupation.

Pence was in Jerusalem on Monday, expressing his full-throated support for Israel in a speech to parliament filled with biblical references. During an exuberant welcome, Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejoiced in the Trump administration's decision last month to recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move that infuriated the Palestinians.

The vice president — by his own definition "a Christian, a conservative, a Republican, in that order" — has cited his religious beliefs as the source of his unwavering support of Israel.