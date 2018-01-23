Palestinian Christians slam Pence's pro-Israel faith

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian Christians say U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's brand of evangelical Christianity, with its fervent embrace of modern-day Israel as fulfilment of biblical prophecy, lacks their faith's compassion and justice, including for those who have endured half a century of Israeli occupation.

Pence was in Jerusalem on Monday, expressing his full-throated support for Israel in a speech to parliament filled with biblical references. During an exuberant welcome, Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejoiced in the Trump administration's decision last month to recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move that infuriated the Palestinians.

The vice president — by his own definition "a Christian, a conservative, a Republican, in that order" — has cited his religious beliefs as the source of his unwavering support of Israel.