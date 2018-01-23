Governor signs order calling for New Jersey Transit audit

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering an audit of the state's beleaguered transit agency.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the executive order calling for an audit of New Jersey Transit alongside Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Monday at a rail station in Summit.

The order comes after Murphy called the agency a "national disgrace" before becoming governor on Tuesday, succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

It also comes after an Associated Press report found NJ Transit had more accidents and paid more in fines for safety violations than any other commuter railroad in the country over the previous five years.

The report came after a September 2016 train crash in Hoboken that killed a woman and injured more than 100 people.

Monday's order is the fourth Murphy signed since taking office.