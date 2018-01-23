Australian Open: A look ahead to Tuesday and recap of Monday

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

It's the start of quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, and no one has a tougher task than Marin Cilic, who plays top-seeded Rafael Nadal. Nadal has won five of six matches against the hard-serving Croatian, including at the 2011 Australian Open, where Nadal won in straight sets in the fourth round. That's the only previous time the pair have met in a Grand Slam. Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open, isn't overawed by Nadal. "Generally, throughout my career, I know that if I'm playing well, if I'm top of my game, that I can challenge most of the guys," he said. "With the win at the U.S. Open, I believe it became stronger."

The other men's quarterfinal has third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov against Kyle Edmund, the only British male in the draw after Andy Murray withdrew to have hip surgery. Edmund's ranking of 49 doesn't give Dimitrov confidence. "He's gone that far," Dimitrov said. "There is no place for underestimation or anything like that." The pair met just two weeks ago in the Brisbane quarterfinals, where Dimitrov won in three sets.

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, who saved two match points in her second-round match and needed to come back from a 5-1 deficit against Jana Fett, can return to the No. 1 ranking she last held six years ago. She plays Carla Suarez Navarro with a 5-2 career edge, although Suarez Navarro won the last time they met — on clay last year in Madrid. "Hard courts are a little different," Wozniacki said. "But we've had a lot of tough encounters on hard courts as well, three-set grueling matches."

Also, fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine takes on Elise Mertens. While Svitolina should have the edge over the 36th-ranked Mertens, the Belgian is on a nine-match winning streak. She successfully defended her Hobart International title two weeks ago, and has won four rounds here. Svitolina's fourth-round match only ended at nearly 1 a.m. on Monday, so she's had less of a rest.

TUESDAY FORECAST

Mostly sunny, high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit)

MONDAY'S WEATHER

Mostly sunny, high of 24 C (75 F)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Men's Fourth Round: No. 2 Roger Federer beat Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Tennys Sandgren beat No. 5 Dominic Thiem 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 6-3; Hyeon Chung beat No. 14 Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (3); No. 19 Tomas Berdych beat No. 25 Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-4, 6-4;

Women's Fourth Round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 20 Barbora Strycova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2; No. 17 Madison Keys beat No. 8 Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2; No. 21 Angelique Kerber beat Hsieh Su-wei 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

0: Number of Grand Slam singles victories by American quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren before the tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Dreams come true tonight"— Chung after beating Djokovic.

