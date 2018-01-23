Jesmyn Ward, Masha Gessen among nominees for critics awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesmyn Ward's "Sing, Unburied, Sing," winner of the National Book Award for fiction, is now a nominee for the National Book Critics Circle prize.

Other finalists announced Monday include Mohsin Hamid's "Exit West" for fiction, Roxane Gay's "Hunger" for autobiography and Masha Gessen's "The Future is History," winner of the National Book Award for nonfiction. The author-essayist John McPhee will receive a lifetime achievement award and Carmen Maria Machado, author of the story collection "Her Body and Other Parties," will be honored for best debut book.

The critics circle chose five nominees in each of six competitive categories: fiction, nonfiction, autobiography, biography, poetry and criticism. Winners will be announced March 15.