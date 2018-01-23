Arsenal, Man United set to swap Sanchez and Mkhitaryan

LONDON (AP) — Alexis Sanchez is close to joining Manchester United in what is set to be a rare swap deal among two of England's top teams with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going to Arsenal.

Both players were pictured by British newspapers Monday entering an office in Liverpool to update their work permits.

While Sanchez has entered the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan was 18 months into a four-year deal at United.

Manchester City came close to signing Sanchez in August and ended its interest in the forward this month following a rival bid from United. The Premier League leaders said Sanchez and his agent increased their financial demands and that they didn't want to destabilize the team by bringing in a player who would be their highest earner.

Sanchez spent 3 1/2 years at Arsenal after joining from Barcelona.

Mkhitaryan moved to United in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, where he was the German league's Player of the Year, but struggled to secure a regular place in the team under Jose Mourinho except in the first few months of this season.