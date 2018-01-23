South Africa ruling party deciding if Zuma should step down

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's ruling party says it is deciding if it should order President Jacob Zuma to step down as head of state.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule told press Monday after a four-day meeting of the party's National Executive Committee that the party's leadership has not yet determined if Zuma should be replaced. He denied local media reports that Zuma's departure was imminent.

Zuma, whose scandal-plagued tenure has hurt the popularity of Africa's oldest liberation party and the country's economy, has come under increasing pressure to step down since being replaced as party leader in December by Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president. Ramaphosa is widely expected to succeed Zuma as head of state.

The ANC's constitution says its leadership can order a president to leave office.