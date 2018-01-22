NY Gov. Cuomo heading to Utah for Sandra Lee film screening

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Utah to attend the screening of girlfriend Sandra Lee's new documentary on her battle with breast cancer.

The Democrat leaves Monday for Park City, where "RX Early Detection: A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee" is being screened at the Sundance Film Festival.

The 39-minute film covers the celebrity chef and author's 2015 fight against breast cancer, which included a double mastectomy. The 51-year-old Food Network star told The Salt Lake Tribune that it was producer Cathy Chermol Schrijver's idea to film Lee's ordeal.

Lee had started a production company and hired Chermol Schrijver to run it. On the producer's first day, Lee told her that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Cuomo appears in the film, along with members of Lee's family.