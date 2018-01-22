|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|24
|21
|2
|1
|70
|18
|65
|Man United
|24
|16
|5
|3
|49
|16
|53
|Chelsea
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|16
|50
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|8
|2
|54
|28
|47
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|6
|5
|47
|22
|45
|Arsenal
|24
|12
|6
|6
|45
|31
|42
|Leicester
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|32
|34
|Burnley
|24
|9
|7
|8
|19
|21
|34
|Everton
|24
|7
|7
|10
|26
|39
|28
|Watford
|24
|7
|5
|12
|33
|44
|26
|West Ham
|24
|6
|8
|10
|30
|42
|26
|Bournemouth
|24
|6
|7
|11
|25
|36
|25
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|7
|11
|22
|37
|25
|Huddersfield
|24
|6
|6
|12
|19
|41
|24
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|5
|13
|22
|34
|23
|Brighton
|24
|5
|8
|11
|17
|33
|23
|Stoke
|24
|6
|5
|13
|25
|50
|23
|Southampton
|24
|4
|10
|10
|24
|35
|22
|West Brom
|24
|3
|11
|10
|19
|31
|20
|Swansea
|23
|4
|5
|14
|14
|35
|17
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Brighton 0, Chelsea 4
Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 1, West Brom 1
West Ham 1, Bournemouth 1
Leicester 2, Watford 0
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0
Burnley 0, Man United 1
Man City 3, Newcastle 1
|Sunday, Jan. 21
Southampton 1, Tottenham 1
|Monday, Jan. 22
Swansea vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Swansea vs. Arsenal 1945 GMT
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
Southampton vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Everton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT
Newcastle vs. Burnley 1945 GMT
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 1945 GMT
Man City vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Man United 2000 GMT
Stoke vs. Watford 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|28
|19
|5
|4
|50
|22
|62
|Derby
|28
|15
|8
|5
|44
|23
|53
|Cardiff
|28
|15
|6
|7
|40
|25
|51
|Aston Villa
|28
|14
|8
|6
|42
|25
|50
|Bristol City
|28
|13
|9
|6
|40
|32
|48
|Sheffield United
|28
|14
|4
|10
|42
|32
|46
|Fulham
|28
|12
|9
|7
|46
|34
|45
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|5
|10
|38
|27
|44
|Brentford
|28
|11
|10
|7
|42
|35
|43
|Leeds
|28
|13
|4
|11
|40
|33
|43
|Preston
|28
|10
|12
|6
|32
|28
|42
|Ipswich
|28
|12
|4
|12
|41
|40
|40
|Norwich
|28
|10
|7
|11
|28
|33
|37
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|11
|2
|15
|35
|43
|35
|Millwall
|28
|8
|10
|10
|33
|33
|34
|QPR
|28
|8
|9
|11
|31
|40
|33
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|7
|11
|10
|30
|34
|32
|Reading
|28
|7
|8
|13
|30
|36
|29
|Barnsley
|28
|6
|9
|13
|28
|40
|27
|Bolton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|26
|46
|26
|Hull
|28
|5
|10
|13
|39
|45
|25
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|10
|13
|30
|47
|25
|Birmingham
|28
|6
|6
|16
|16
|39
|24
|Burton Albion
|28
|6
|6
|16
|21
|52
|24
|Friday, Jan. 19
Derby 0, Bristol City 0
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Sunderland 1, Hull 0
Norwich 1, Sheffield United 2
Bolton 1, Ipswich 1
Leeds 3, Millwall 4
Wolverhampton 0, Nottingham Forest 2
QPR 0, Middlesbrough 3
Fulham 6, Burton Albion 0
Preston 1, Birmingham 1
Aston Villa 3, Barnsley 1
Reading 0, Brentford 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Cardiff 0
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Hull vs. Leeds ppd.
Millwall vs. Derby ppd.
Barnsley vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Bolton ppd.
Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.
Birmingham vs. Sunderland ppd.
Bristol City vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston ppd.
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Birmingham vs. Sunderland 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Hull vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Reading 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|27
|18
|6
|3
|53
|13
|60
|Blackburn
|27
|16
|7
|4
|50
|25
|55
|Shrewsbury
|27
|16
|7
|4
|36
|20
|55
|Scunthorpe
|28
|14
|8
|6
|39
|26
|50
|Bradford
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44
|39
|48
|Charlton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|37
|33
|46
|Rotherham
|28
|13
|5
|10
|46
|36
|44
|Peterborough
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|37
|43
|Portsmouth
|28
|13
|3
|12
|34
|32
|42
|Oxford United
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|43
|38
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|10
|9
|32
|31
|37
|Doncaster
|28
|9
|9
|10
|32
|31
|36
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|10
|6
|12
|39
|43
|36
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|11
|3
|14
|39
|44
|36
|Plymouth
|29
|9
|8
|12
|31
|38
|35
|Walsall
|27
|8
|9
|10
|34
|38
|33
|Blackpool
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|40
|33
|Northampton
|29
|9
|5
|15
|27
|49
|32
|AFC Wimbledon
|27
|8
|7
|12
|24
|31
|31
|Southend
|28
|8
|7
|13
|32
|47
|31
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|7
|9
|12
|29
|40
|30
|Oldham
|29
|7
|8
|14
|40
|53
|29
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|22
|Bury
|28
|5
|5
|18
|21
|43
|20
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Plymouth 1, Wigan 3
AFC Wimbledon 2, Blackpool 0
Bristol Rovers 3, Bradford 1
Shrewsbury 2, Doncaster 2
Rochdale vs. Southend ppd.
Scunthorpe 1, Gillingham 3
Fleetwood Town 1, Blackburn 2
Oxford United 1, Bury 2
Peterborough 3, Oldham 0
Northampton 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton 3, Walsall 1
Rotherham 1, Portsmouth 0
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Rotherham vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.
Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Wigan vs. Oxford United ppd.
Oldham vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Peterborough ppd.
Southend vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham ppd.
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Rochdale vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|28
|17
|6
|5
|63
|27
|57
|Notts County
|28
|14
|9
|5
|47
|30
|51
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|15
|4
|8
|47
|32
|49
|Wycombe
|28
|14
|7
|7
|52
|38
|49
|Exeter
|27
|15
|3
|9
|38
|33
|48
|Coventry
|28
|14
|5
|9
|31
|20
|47
|Mansfield Town
|28
|12
|11
|5
|41
|31
|47
|Lincoln City
|28
|12
|9
|7
|38
|27
|45
|Newport County
|28
|12
|9
|7
|39
|32
|45
|Swindon
|27
|14
|2
|11
|40
|37
|44
|Colchester
|29
|11
|9
|9
|38
|35
|42
|Carlisle
|28
|10
|8
|10
|38
|37
|38
|Cambridge United
|28
|10
|8
|10
|27
|36
|38
|Crawley Town
|28
|10
|6
|12
|28
|33
|36
|Stevenage
|28
|9
|8
|11
|37
|40
|35
|Grimsby Town
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|39
|35
|Cheltenham
|29
|9
|7
|13
|39
|44
|34
|Port Vale
|29
|9
|5
|15
|32
|39
|32
|Morecambe
|28
|7
|8
|13
|27
|38
|29
|Crewe
|28
|9
|2
|17
|31
|45
|29
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|7
|14
|38
|50
|28
|Chesterfield
|29
|7
|6
|16
|30
|52
|27
|Forest Green
|28
|7
|5
|16
|31
|50
|26
|Barnet
|28
|5
|6
|17
|27
|42
|21
|Friday, Jan. 19
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 1
|Saturday, Jan. 20
Notts County 1, Exeter 2
Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 2
Barnet 1, Lincoln City 1
Forest Green 5, Cambridge United 2
Coventry 3, Swindon 1
Yeovil 1, Chesterfield 2
Crewe 2, Wycombe 3
Colchester 1, Grimsby Town 1
Luton Town 1, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 2
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 0
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Lincoln City vs. Newport County ppd.
Grimsby Town vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Notts County ppd.
Wycombe vs. Coventry ppd.
Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Yeovil ppd.
Carlisle vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Stevenage vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT