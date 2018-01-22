  1. Home
They are musical icons, but they've never won a Grammy Award

By MESFIN FEKADU , AP Music Writer,Associated Press
NEW YORK CITY (AP) — It's a hard pill to swallow, but listen to this: Diana Ross has never won a Grammy.

She's part of a group of iconic musicians who can't call themselves Grammy winners, including Bob Marley, Chuck Berry, the Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix and Journey.

Neal Schon, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year with Journey, says in an interview that he's "very grateful that the fans are (still) there regardless of what I have sitting on my shelf."

Others who have surprisingly never won Grammys throughout their careers include Tupac Shakur, Janis Joplin, Depeche Mode, Patti Smith, Queen, Patsy Cline and The Who.

Ross, Marley and Hendrix are some of the acts who earned the Lifetime Achievement Award, a noncompetitive honor, from The Recoding Academy.