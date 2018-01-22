Former New Mexico Gov. Richardson meets with Myanmar leader

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has met with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss the potential return of Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled from Myanmar after being attacked by the military and Buddhist mobs.

Richardson has said he also plans to push for the release of two Myanmar journalists who had been covering the military violence against the Rohingya.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was decided in the meeting Monday in Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw. The Rohingya exodus, along with widespread killings and rapes reported by the refugees, have drawn global attention and brought criticism of Suu Kyi, a former Nobel Peace Prize laureate once seen as a champion of human rights.