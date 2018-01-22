Yemen rebels fire rockets at military parade, killing 4

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels fired Katyusha rockets on a military parade near the central city of Taiz, killing four civilians, including a local journalist, in an apparent assassination attempt on the interior minister and his deputy.

The officials spoke about Monday's attack on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Yemen's war pits a Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized government against Shiite Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

The war has been locked in a bloody stalemate for most of the last three years. It has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced 2 million.