Athletic Bilbao extends contract of young goalkeeper Kepa

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao says it has extended the contract of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga until June 2025, ending speculation about his move to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old Kepa admitted he had offers to leave Athletic, but decided to stay at the club he considers his "home."

Madrid reportedly wanted to sign Kepa but negotiations did not advance in recent weeks.

Kepa thanked Athletic for "respecting me for taking my time" during long negotiations for the new deal.

Athletic said Monday that Kepa's contract has a buyout clause of 80 million euros ($97.8 million).

Kepa played through Athletic's youth system and was with Spain's youth squads. His first stint with Spain's senior team came last year.

