The Latest: CIA director says shutdown won't affect agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the budget battle (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo says the government shutdown won't affect the spy agency's operations.

He tells CBS News in an interview Monday: "We're going to continue crushing our adversaries whether the government's open or closed."

A dispute in Congress over spending and immigration forced scores of federal government agencies and outposts to close their doors early Saturday. But many government functions, particularly those involving national security, are considered essential and won't be affected.

Pompeo also says he doesn't agree that the stalemate on Capitol Hill that led to the shutdown is a signal of dysfunction in Washington.

He says, "The American people are having complicated discussions about their priorities." He says that's entirely appropriate in a democracy.

___

1:45 a.m.

The government shutdown is set to complicate the beginning of the workweek. Over the weekend, the Senate inched closer but ultimately fell short of an agreement that would have reopened federal agencies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said negotiations were still underway late into Sunday night, with a vote to break a Democratic filibuster on a short-term funding bill scheduled for noon Monday.

Under the proposal taking shape, Democratic would agree to a three-week spending measure — until Feb. 8 — in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks. But there is no agreement yet.